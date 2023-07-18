Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Mitchell Rath pleads guilty to drug supply, police pursuit

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 18 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Rath entered guilty pleas to drug supply and a police pursuit. File picture by Robert Peet
Mitchell Rath entered guilty pleas to drug supply and a police pursuit. File picture by Robert Peet

A Figtree dealer has pleaded guilty to leading police on a dangerous pursuit and multiple counts of supplying illegal drugs after telling police the kilograms of drugs were for his friends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.