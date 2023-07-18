A Lake Heights man who previously sought to have his conviction for affray overturned after he didn't show up to court has been sentenced to a 12 month intensive corrections order.
Tavish Marcus Bruton-Waite, 24, was sentenced for one count of affray after he started a fight in a Wollongong pub which led to him being beaten up by two men and a woman and thrown out of the venue.
Bruton-Waite was at Wollongong's Grant Hotel on August 20, 2022 when he was speaking with a woman and two men.
According to court documents, police believe Bruton-Waite was drunk at the time.
At about 9.45pm Bruton-Waite said something to the woman which caused her to get upset and flick a cap Bruton-Waite was wearing off his head.
Bruton-Waite responded by flipping the woman off the stool she was sitting on, before one the the men helps the woman up who subsequently grabs Bruton-Waite from behind and throws him to the ground.
This began a brutal flurry of punches, largely thrown at Bruton-Wait by the woman and the two other men, as Bruton-Wait attempted to either stand or throw punches in return, with few, if any, connecting.
The woman slaps and punches Bruton-Waite in the head, before the men punch and kick Bruton-Waite as he stands and then falls back down.
At one point, as Bruton-Waite attempts to escape the beating, the woman grabs the back of him and throws him into a nearby table, before one of the men throws a table at Bruton-Waite.
Staff attempted to separate the brawl however not before the woman kicked Bruton-Waite in the buttocks after he attempted a swing at her and one of the other men.
After police are called the two other men leave the scene, with police arresting Bruton-Waite at the hotel.
In January, Bruton-Waite was convicted in his absence, however later that month Magistrate Claire Girotto allowed Bruton-Waite to contest the conviction, finding there was the possibility of self-defence.
However, after later entering a guilty plea, Magistrate Chris McRobert sentenced Bruton-Waite on Tuesday.
As part of his conviction, Bruton-Waite will have to attend rehabilitation and abstain from drugs and alcohol.
