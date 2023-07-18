Kiama voters to decide whether they elect the mayor

Kiama residents are a step closer to voting for the mayor - but any decision on cutting councillors has been delayed.
At the July 18 Kiama Municipal Council meeting a pair of motions were up for discussion - letting the public elect the mayor and a cull of the number of councillors.
Cr Stuart Larkins had put forward the motion calling for a change in the way the mayor was elected. At present it is councillors who decide which of them will take that role.
"I'm very proud to move this motion tonight," Cr Larkins said.
""In the Illawarra and South Coast, Kiama council residents will be the only Local Government Area not able to directly elect their mayor in 2024.
"Our council has been undertaking a number of important reforms, particularly at an organisational level. I believe it's important that we have transparent and accountable political leadership from the new mayor and councillors at election time and beyond."
Cr Larkins' motion included the statement that the council "supports a change from a councillor elected to a directly elected mayor by 2028".
That was changed after several councillors expressed concerns it was setting a policy position of the council. The revised motion instead stated the council supported a referendum where the public could decide.
Cr Croxford was opposed to both the original and revised motion, believing councillors electing the mayor every two years was the better approach.
"Direct elections tend to be more influenced by partisan politics and can lead to more polarised political landscapes," he said.
"My view on the need to rid local government of party political representation is well known."
Cr Croxford said directly elected mayors could introduce "divisive agendas" into local government.
"Biennial mayoral elections by councillors allows for regular evaluations of the mayor's performance and responsiveness to evolving community needs," Cr Croxford said.
A majority voted in favour of the revised motion, with only Cr Croxford and Cr Brown voting against.
Cr Croxford decided to remove his own motion calling for councillor numbers to be cut from nine down to seven due to confusion over whether or not it had to be on public exhibition for 42 days before council voted.
"I would like to defer this matter to respect our community and allow the community consultation period to continue in full," Cr Croxford said.
"I would like to have the matter deferred to the August meeting of council."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
