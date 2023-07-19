Don't let the lingerie fool you; Allison Dawn's not posing for any man, these pictures are all for her.
The Wollongong mum, 28, posed in her smalls earlier this month, one of a growing number of Illawarra women leaning into the body positive movement with a dedicated boudoir photo shoot aimed at boosting confidence.
Ms Dawn said posing for the photos and receiving the resulting pictures was a therapeutic experience after giving birth to her daughter two and a half years ago and seeing her body change.
"Prior to having her, I was quite a slim build - I was a size 10-12, and after her I've sort of ballooned and now I'm a size 18," she said.
"I'm just learning to come to terms with the body I have now, compared to what it was back then.
"I grew up with a mum who had really severe body image issues. Thankfully I didn't really inherit that too much, but I now have a daughter and I don't want to pass down those negative traits to her.
"I want for her to know that no matter what she looks like, she's a beautiful human being. As a mum I think it's really important to pass that on to our daughters, and even our sons."
The photo shoots are the work of Wollongong photographer Lauren Potter, who normally specialises in newborn photography.
Ms Potter said she created her sideline business, The Confident & Co, dedicated to body confidence photo shoots, after spotting a gap in the market.
Charging upwards of $1500 per shoot, she says she has photographed 2-3 women weekly since starting the sideline in October.
"I've battled with body confidence for many, many years," said Ms Potter, who underwent weight loss surgery in 2012.
"I am incredibly passionate about empowering women, regardless of their shape, size, age, or journey in life, to feel confident and empowered in their own bodies.
"Our society often places unrealistic standards on women, creating an environment where self-doubt and insecurities thrive. Through my work, I aim to challenge these societal norms and help women embrace their uniqueness.
"It is truly remarkable how these sessions can serve as a catalyst for positive change, allowing women to see themselves in a new light and fostering a sense of self-acceptance and love. I find so many women just put themselves second. It's time to put themselves first."
Ms Dawn admits to being nervous ahead of her photo shoot. She advises other women to "just trust the process".
"Honestly, I bring the photos up on my phone daily at the moment, especially when I'm having a hormonal day or just feel crap. I see them and think, 'get over yourself, you'll be fine'."
"My daughter has seen a couple of the more modest photographs. She says, 'Mummy's so beautiful'."
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
