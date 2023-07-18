Two Illawarra paragliders hiked for two days up one of Nepal's tallest mountains. But it's their 20-minute descent that's making history.
Ken Hutt, from Berry, and Wollongong's Marcus Loane climbed Lobuche Peak, 6119m above sea level, in the Everest region.
They aimed to paraglide from the peak but the weather had other plans, forcing them down to 5200m.
The May 16, 2023, adventure is the first time paragliders have legally attempted the flight on Lobuche Peak, Mr Hutt said explaining never before had a flying permit been issued for the mountain.
"We ended up getting what we believe is the first ever [qualifications] of a high altitude paragliding course [from the Nepalese Government]," Mr Hutt said.
Before the permit was granted the pair had to prove their flying skills to Nepalese paraglider Sanu Babu Sunuwar, who flew off Everest in 2011. The famous paraglider then reported back to the Nepalese Government.
"We had a lot of soft snow, and I know Marcus carried 15 to 16-kilo pack or more which was superhuman at those altitudes."
As they flew down the valley, the men were surrounded by some of the world's tallest mountains including Everest, Lhotse, Nuptse, Pumori, and Ama Dablum.
"To look over the peaks of the Himalayas, you've got mountains that are soaring above you, but you're also looking over other mountaineering peaks that some have never been climbed and we're flying amongst them," Mr Hutt said.
Aside from the personal triumph, the pair are raising awareness and funds for Rotary International's End Polio Now campaign. Their journey will be captured in a documentary called Fly from Everest.
"It is hard to describe the feeling of flying from a mountain that has never been flown from, flying at high altitude, and flying around some of the most incredible mountains in the middle of the Himalayan Mountain range," Mr Loane said.
Mr Hutt said paragliding 'is in his blood', adding this adventure included a level of satisfaction making decisions on which your life depends.
"My wife always allows me to do all this stuff because she knows I'll make the right decision, and I also promise to come home," Mr Hutt said.
The trailer of the documentary Fly From Everest directed by Dr Joe Carter from the Queensland University of Technology has been released. The documentary launch is yet to be confirmed.
As for the next adventure, Mr Loane said Everest will be hard to top but will be travelling to the southwest wilderness of Tasmania.
For details on their adventure, documentary and to donate hit here.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
