Stunning executive home

FEATURE PROPERTY
BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Privately positioned with a tranquil bushland backdrop, this perfectly appointed home features vast views from the escarpment to the ocean.
Cascading across multiple levels, it is a showcase of luxury living. Step down to the captivating sunken living area with an abundance of natural light.
The home features a large family kitchen with ultra chic concrete tops, quality appliances and ample cabinetry.
There are four bedrooms including a deluxe master suite that has direct terrace access, high ceilings and a modern en suite.
The spectacular main bathroom features a free-standing bath.
Work from home with ease in the dedicated home office/ study.
Ideal for large or extended families, the property has the potential for teenage or in-law accommodation on the lower ground floor.
An extensive private covered outdoor entertaining terrace enjoys a northerly aspect, with the home captivating 280-degree views along the northern coastline.
Gloriously set back from the street, it features easy access and an ample storage area under the house.
Located approximately 10 minutes to beaches and Wollongong CBD, and 1 hour 15 minutes to Sydney. Walk to the Balgownie Village with boutique shops, cafes, school and the popular Balgownie Hotel.
