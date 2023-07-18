Enjoy tranquillity both inside and out

HOUSE OF THE WEEK
BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Not only does this property enjoy lush green views across verdant farmland and the Jamberoo Golf Course, it also brings the greenery inside with a spectacular atrium.
Soak up the sunshine and fresh air on the full length verandah or experience the warmth and comfort in front of the open fire in the cathedral ceiling space of the sunken lounge room.
Vivienne Marris, principal owner of Elders Real Estate Jamberoo said, "The wide views and impressive features will have you saying 'this is the one'.
"Located in a desirable street in Jamberoo, it is only a short walk to the village and just 10 minutes (approximately) to Kiama."
If you are looking for a family home with room for teenagers or extended family members the ground floor has a lounge/family space with full bathroom, laundry, kitchenette and bedroom with access to the tropical rear garden, fernery, paved area plus storage for the caravan or boat.
The entry level offers an atrium, full of lush tropical plants with electronic blinds to keep you and the plants cool in the warmer weather, rich timber floors throughout, master bedroom plus en suite, full bathroom, double bedroom plus study/third bedroom and large timber kitchen offering access to the north-east facing verandah and enclosed deck.
"The home offers a very relaxed lifestyle for all seasons with a fireplace for winter and open verandahs for the warmer months," Vivienne said.
"Some of the best features include the extensive renovation of the kitchen with a massive timber island bench along with the entry level living and sunken lounge room with rich timber floors."
The home has superb extras including a large double garage plus workshop, loft ladder to storage space, double glazed clerestory windows in the lounge and dining area plus two stained glass feature windows, new extra capacity solar panels, ceiling fans and air-conditioners, ducted ventilation system and water tank.
"Combined with the self-contained lower level accommodation for a multi-generational family, the home has generated much interest," Vivienne said.
"It is ideal for a large family or a professional couple who like to entertain and also work from home with the downstairs area being perfect for a study or office as it has its own entrance."
Only an inspection will reveal the feeling of space and calm that this home offers.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
