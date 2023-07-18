Car left hanging from roof of Berkeley townhouse in pedal mishap

A car was left hanging precariously from the roof of a Berkeley townhouse on Tuesday evening after the driver reportedly got his foot stuck in the pedal.
The incident happened as the man was reversing his blue Toyota Corolla and hit a bollard, forcing the car up and embedding it in a neighbour's property.
No one was injured in the accident.
Two Fire and Rescue NSW crews attended, with Duty Inspector Greg Purvis describing the removal of the car as "complex".
"We were a bit concerned about doing any more damage to the property, so we put some props in place to stop the car toppling into the house, and a tow truck was used to pull the car free," he said.
"It was an unfortunate accident and it was lucky no one was injured."
Police were also in attendance.
