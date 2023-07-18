Kiama Cr Mark Croxford censured for 'engaging in intimidation'

Kiama councillor Mark Croxford has been censured by his fellow councillors over "intimidation" at a March meeting.
Councillors discussed the issue in a confidential session of Tuesday night's meeting, which was listed in the agenda papers as "code of Conduct alleged breach - Investigation Report".
Following the end of the closed session the council's Chief Executive Officer Jane Stroud read out the councillor's resolution made during the confidential session.
"Council, pursuant to section 440G of the Local Government Act, formally censures Cr Croxford for statements made on the meeting held March 21, 2023, which the investigation report substantiated conduct that amounts to engaging in intimidation, noting that such behaviour does not comply with the code of conduct for councillors," Ms Stroud said.
That section of the Local Government Act refers to the formal censure of a councillor for misconduct.
"A council may pass a formal censure resolution only if it is satisfied that the councillor has engaged in misconduct on one or more occasions," the act stated.
There was no mention of the specific incident that resulted in the censure.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
