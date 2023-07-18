Illawarra Mercury
Man arrested after police pursuit from Kiama, to Nowra and Shellharbour

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 19 2023 - 8:06am, first published 8:00am
A 60-year-old man is alleged to have led police on an hour-long pursuit in the early hours of July 19. File picture
A 60-year-old man has been charged following an 80 kilometre, hour-long police pursuit that left an officer's car damaged.

