A 60-year-old man has been charged following an 80 kilometre, hour-long police pursuit that left an officer's car damaged.
Around 12.30am on Wednesday, July 19 police received a report a silver coloured Peugeot was driving on the wrong side of the road at Kiama.
"The vehicle was driving south on the northbound lanes of the M1 [Princes] Motorway at Kiama," Chief Inspector Dan Richardson said.
It was headed towards the South Coast and Nowra police commenced a pursuit.
"At Bolong Road [in North Nowra] the vehicle turned around and started heading north in the correct lanes," Chief Insp Richardson said.
Road spikes were deployed by police officers just north of the Shellharbour Road interchange, and the Peugeot lost traction with the road and stopped on the road's shoulder.
"Police have arrested a single male occupant, he was breath tested and it was a negative result," Chief Insp Richardson said.
The pursuit lasted for 54 minutes and officers allege the Peugeot reached speeds of around 100km/h.
A police vehicle received minor damage during the when the offender allegedly reversed his car into the officer's car.
No one was injured during the pursuit.
The man was refused bail and will appear in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
