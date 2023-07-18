Student go head-to-head in one-day surfing shootout

The next Sally Fitzgibbons or Owen Wright could be unearthed at Corrimal today in the one-day High School State Titles.
With surfers from Warilla, The Illawarra Grammar School, Kiama High School, Illawarra Sports High and Bulli High School will be gunning for glory.
The High School State Titles will lock 45 teams from 25 schools into battle in a surfing teams event.
Meanwhile Wollongong turned on the weather and waves for the final day of Junior Titles on Tuesday.
Two-foot swell and an offshore wind groomed the waves for the finalists across the four divisions.
Harley Walters, from Angourie Boardriders, won the U18s boys title after a big few days of competition.
Milla Brown continued her state titles success in the U18s girls, her third consecutive win in a week after winning the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open and World Surf League Pro Junior qualifier event at Lennox Head.
The U16 boys division was won by standout Merewether's junior, Ocean Lancaster, while Grace Gosby won her first state title in the U16 girls final.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.