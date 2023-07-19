Another nostalgia tour is coming the Illawarra's way later this year, with the best beats from the '90s from rock to pop and everything in between in one giant afternoon at Stuart Park, North Wollongong.
Tickets have just gone on sale for The Big 90s Party scheduled for November 11, with six hours of hits floating through the air from "retro DJs", live musicians and a mass karaoke session.
It might be time to dust off your double denim and metallic tube tops, as organisers Boo Entertainment are encouraging party-goers to dress in style like they're gonna party like it's 1999.
"Soak up the arvo sun and dance the day away to all of your fave 90's anthems and club classics with non-stop immersive entertainment guaranteed to keep a smile on your dial," the event description said.
The retro festival is expected to have a live six-piece "party band" to complement the DJs, who will cover "all the best decade bangas".
A "mass-Karaoke" session has also been promised to take patrons on a nostalgic journey through the decade.
The same organisers have produced an array of retro parties in the past paying homage to different decades, with an upcoming Big 80s Party set for the Hunter Valley on October 7.
The Big 90s Party, Saturday November 11 from 3pm, Stuart Park at North Wollongong. Tickets start at $79.45 from Eventbrite.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.