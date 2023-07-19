A new humpback calf has been delighting people on the South Coast as it enjoys the clean and calm waters of Jervis Bay.
The newborn whale calf was spotted in the bay over the weekend of Sunday, July 16, swimming beside its mother and full-size escort.
At other times the baby has been seen mimicking its mother, attempting tail slaps and cruising in the middle of Jervis Bay.
"The pristine conditions in the bay are supporting this new born that has arrived very early."
Ms Lewis said baby humpbacks were usually born in warmer waters to the north, but despite arriving early the baby appeared to be doing well.
With the northern migration in full swing, Jervis Bay Wild was getting close to seeing its 900th whale for the season that started in May, Ms Lewis said.
"The whales are looking healthy and in great numbers," she added.
The cute news comes after a baby whale was found dead off Wollongong Lighthouse on Tuesday, July 18.
North Wollongong beach is still closed and the whale was dragged away by lifesavers as seen in the video below.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
