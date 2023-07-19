A famed South African gospel group will bring hits from soul groovers Aretha Franklin and James Brown along with powerful song freedom song to Wollongong for one night only.
The Soweto Gospel Choir is slated to perform 69 shows across all mainland states and territories for their upcoming HOPE tour - and will drop by the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre on October 4.
"These are the songs that we grew up on; that inspired us and that keep inspiring us," said Choir Master Shimmy Jiyane.
"Hope showcases how the power of song and the power of performance can inspire and soundtrack real change."
Presented by Andrew Kay, the three-time Grammy winning choir's new show celebrates the music of protest and freedom - from Mandela's South Africa to the Civil Rights Movement of Martin Luther King's 1950s America.
Then the show echoes down with beautiful renditions of the protest music of the Civil Rights Movement, including works by legendary artists James Brown, Sam Cooke, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin.
Kay said the choir's energy and presence is "unparalleled".
While in Australia, Soweto Gospel Choir will also team up with legendary Australian DJ Groove Terminator for a celebration of house music, History of House, playing eight highly dance-able shows across selected venues in Darwin, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sydney*, Melbourne and Castlemaine.
For further details and ticketing information, visit: https://sowetogospelchoir.live/.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
