Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Soweto Gospel Choir to celebrate soul and house music in Wollongong, Manly

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
July 19 2023 - 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A famed South African gospel group will bring hits from soul groovers Aretha Franklin and James Brown along with powerful song freedom song to Wollongong for one night only.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.