'He was getting air-dropped in on game day': Why refreshed Ben Hunt is ready to fire for Dragons

Dragons coach Ryan Carr is confident skipper Ben Hunt can re-find his groove in clubland after a roller coaster Origin period that restricted him to just two training runs in six weeks.
Hunt dropped a bombshell in requesting an immediate release from the remaining two and a half years of his contract with the club while in camp for Origin I.
He returned to skipper the side in a heavy round-17 defeat to the Warriors ahead of a meeting with club officials in which his release request was formally knocked back.
The 33-year-old battled flu through a lacklustre outing against the Sharks a week later but, refreshed following a post-Origin bye, Carr is confident his captain is ready to "throw everything" the final seven weeks of the season.
"It's to see Benny back," Carr said.
"His Origin stuff's over now so I'm excited to see him dive right into the back end of the season for us. It's been good just to have him for a full week of training.
"I think we had one or two sessions with him over the whole Origin period and that it was just due to turnarounds and when he left Origin camp and things like that.
"It was sort of out of our control, but it's hard for a player to miss a lot of training with the team to be able to then come in and just drop in and play, especially for a halfback, someone who's key in our spine.
"We're fortunate that we had 'Bud' (Jayden Sullivan) and Junior (Talatau Amone) filling in at training throughout the week, but he was literally just getting air-dropped in on game day.
"Backing up from Origin is always tough, but he always wanted to put his hand up, he never shirked the task there. Getting a bit of continuity within our spine, and some training there, will help us and hopefully allow us to put a good performance together."
The full performance has been elusive for the Dragons since a round-15 win over the Rabbitohs, though an undermanned squad showed signs of life in an ultimately futile second-half fight back against the Raiders last start.
It proved costly, with Jaydn Su'A a late withdrawal ahead of season-ending shoulder surgery, while Jayden Sullivan's campaign is also at an end after the chronic hamstring issues again reared their head in a high-grade tear against the Raiders.
"I'm not looking at the table, I'm just looking at what we do out there tomorrow night at WIN Stadium in front of our home fans," Carr said.
"It doesn't matter who we're playing, we're desperate to put a good performance together for a full 80 minutes. We've seen glimpses over the last month, you can see what type of team we can be, but until we do it for a full 80 it's just a 'can be' attitude. It needs to be 'we are that' and we need to live and breathe that.
"I think we have 21 out of our top 30 to pick from at the moment, so those are the facts, they're the cards we've been dealt. We're missing some really good players, but at the same time, we've got a lot of faith and a lot of trust in the players that are coming in.
"They've had their opportunity and they've had a really good week of training. You can see glimpses of the type of team we can be, but we need to see it for a full 80 minutes and prove to, not only everyone out there, but to ourselves, that we've got the ability to do it."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.