Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

'He was getting air-dropped in on game day': Why refreshed Ben Hunt is ready to fire for Dragons

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 19 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons coach Ryan Carr is confident Ben Hunt is ready for a big seven weeks to see out his side's campaign. Picture by Anna Warr
Dragons coach Ryan Carr is confident Ben Hunt is ready for a big seven weeks to see out his side's campaign. Picture by Anna Warr

Dragons coach Ryan Carr is confident skipper Ben Hunt can re-find his groove in clubland after a roller coaster Origin period that restricted him to just two training runs in six weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.