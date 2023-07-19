An ageing population and the rising cost of living is putting growing pressure on the Wollongong Meals on Wheels, a service that is in need of more volunteers.
"We've seen our numbers in the last few years almost double," service president Rod Young said.
Mr Young said Wollongong Meals on Wheels had over 300 regular clients.
The ageing population meant more people were in need of support, he said, while increasing living costs were also causing numbers to expand.
With costs of about $5 to $6 for a main for those eligible for a Commonwealth subs, Mr Young said Meals on Wheels was "reasonably cost-effective".
The COVID-19 pandemic also affected the service's numbers of both clients and volunteers.
"Because of the social isolation that COVID caused, we saw a lot more interest from families who wanted someone to check in on their loved ones," Mr Young said.
While many thought of Meals on Wheels as a service for older people, he said more people with disability were also using it.
Meanwhile, older volunteers - who formed a large cohort - had to take a step back to protect their health.
Mr Young said volunteer numbers still sat below pre-COVID levels, although they had bounced back slightly, and the service was always looking for volunteers.
Gwynneville resident Gwen has been a long-time client of the service, having first signed up when she had cancer and could not cook for herself.
She said Wollongong Meals on Wheels provided not only nutritious food but met a social need, noting many who used the service lived on their own.
She described them as "like a family".
"They're a very good service and they're always there for you," Gwen said.
There has been some recent positive news for Wollongong Meals on Wheels: waste management company Remondis has come on board as an annual sponsor, providing $5500 annually.
Mr Young said the Commonwealth was the major funding source, providing about $300,000 for operational expenses but the service still struggled for funds, especially when large capital expenses cropped up - say, when the walk-in freezer needed replacing.
"You're only just above the waterline... and when you get some crisis or another on the expenditure side, you do struggle," he said.
The money from Remondis would help on such occasions, Mr Young said.
Anyone who wants to volunteer with the service, even if only once a month, can contact Wollongong Meals on Wheels on 4226 5869.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
