Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong Meals on Wheels contends with rising demand, need for volunteers

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 19 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gwynneville resident Gwen, a long-time client of Wollongong Meals on Wheels, in her kitchen on July 19, 2023. Picture by Robert Peet
Gwynneville resident Gwen, a long-time client of Wollongong Meals on Wheels, in her kitchen on July 19, 2023. Picture by Robert Peet

An ageing population and the rising cost of living is putting growing pressure on the Wollongong Meals on Wheels, a service that is in need of more volunteers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.