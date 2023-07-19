A 40-foot yacht has sunk in Wollongong Harbour, with firefighters working to contain a fuel leak in the waterway.
The emergency occurred just before 9am on Wednesday, July 19 with specialist hazmat crews called in from Shellharbour.
A boom was put in place around the stricken yacht to prevent fuel from spreading further.
Police and the Environmental Protection Authority and Maritime NSW are involved in the incident.
It's the second time the single-hull yacht, called Terrelle, has sunk in the harbour, Wollongong Fire and Rescue NSW Station Officer Fletcher Gibson said.
"We've been called to this boat before when it's taking on water," he said. "We've helped pump it out because it hasn't been that bad before. It's also sunk before this."
Click on the photo below to see more photos
Station Officer Gibson said the boat was unattended when it sunk and the owner is interstate.
Wollongong Water Police Sergeant Russell Agland said the investigation is in its infancy and officers will work with Transport for NSW and the owner to have it removed from the water.
The Illawarra Mercury understands the yacht was recently sold.
A number of boats have sunk in Wollongong Harbour before, including three boats in July 2021 and a yacht in June 2021.
In June this year emergency services were called to a salvage a boat that sunk in Nowra Harbour.
More to come.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.