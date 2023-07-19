Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Wollongong Harbour yacht sinking prompts emergency response

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 19 2023 - 11:09am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 40-foot yacht has sunk in Wollongong Harbour, with firefighters working to contain a fuel leak in the waterway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.