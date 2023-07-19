Coastal movie buffs are in for a treat as the Travelling Film Festival returns to Gala Cinema in Warrawong with a special guest this weekend.
On from Friday to Sunday, the festival will showcase eight hand-picked feature films (one involved Taika Waititi), a documentary and three impressive shorts - while it represents the highest class of world cinema from local hits to international award winners from Germany, New Zealand, Iran and more.
Opening night will kick-off with The Carnival, which made its world premiere at the Sydney Film Festival, while filmmaker Isabel Darling will be attendance in Warrawong to chat about her documentary about a sixth-generation carnival family.
Filmed over seven years, the close-knit family is followed from Batemans Bay to Darwin and back, revealing the struggle to keep the show on the road, and ultimately their carnival legacy alive.
More favourites from the Sydney Film Festival will be on show including Christian Petzold's tragicomic romp about four young people trapped at a holiday house as a fire draws near, Afire; the semi-autobiographical drama Riceboy Sleeps, about a Korean mother and son's migrant experience in Canada; and Three Chords and The Truth, set in Newcastle and starring singer-songwriter Jackie Marshall.
Other highlights include: Red, White & Brass which is a comedy based on a true story which sees Tongan rugby superfans trick their way to the Rugby World Cup by forming a marching band(executive produced by Taika Waititi); psychological mystery Subtraction, where an Iranian married couple meet their mysterious and much wealthier exact doppelgangers; a locally made retelling of Carmen; plus a global indie hit from Canada, I Like Movies.
For the full program and ticketing details, visit: https://www.sff.org.au/tff/program/warrawong/
The Travelling Film Festival will also head to Orange, Huskisson, Murwillumbah, Port Macquarie and Sawtell.
