A prominent Wollongong business owner and arts entrepreneur has been told to stay away from his former partner after breaching the terms of a court order which prohibted him from contacting her.
Joe McGuinness, 52, who was behind the Timbermill Studios in Bulli and Jose Jones at the Thirroul Beach Motel, appeared from the cells at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday after being charged with breaching an apprehended domestic violence order.
McGuinness and his former partner separated in June this year. On June 30 police sought an apprehended domestic violence order which would prohibit McGuinness from assault, threatening, stalking, harassing or intimidating the woman, as well as prohibiting him from destroying or damaging the woman's property or any animal belonging to her. McGuinness is also prohibited from approaching or contacting the woman unless through a lawyer.
The order was served on McGuinness on July 3 and later that week McGuinness allegedly called the woman twice and attempted to contact her via FaceTime. The woman did not answer any of the calls.
According to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court, the woman was afraid of answering McGuinness's calls due to him previously telling her that if she ever went to the police to report alleged past physical abuse "bad things" would happen to her.
The woman reported the calls to Sydney police on July 13 after which they obtained a statement from her.
On Tuesday July 18, McGuinness handed himself in at Wollongong Police Station where he was offered to participate in an interview which he declined.
Appearing on screen in Wollongong Local Court, McGuinness denied the contact had occurred, however his lawyer said only initial inquiries had been made so far and applied for bail.
Police prosecutor Tanya Pavlin opposed bail, noting the risk of further contact with the victim.
Magistrate Claire Girotto granted bail, but told McGuinness to stay away from his former partner.
McGuinness, a builder by trade, was the driving force behind the renovation of the former Bulli sawmill into the Timbermill Studios, which now hosts a cafe, artist studios and small business.
McGuinness also was part of the renovation of Thirroul's Beach Motel and the opening of the Jose Jones restaurant. McGuinness took Wollongong City Council to the Land and Environment Court over noise complaints and an expired development application for the venue, and after closing was back up and running in 2023.
In 2021, McGuinness was also revealed as the co-owner of Wollongong's Regent Theatre, after it was sold by the Awaken Pentecostal church.
McGuinness will return to court in August.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.