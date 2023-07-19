Illawarra Mercury
Inspired Unemployed's Jack Steele and Matt 'Falcon' Ford have a new TV show coming to Paramount and Network 10

Updated July 19 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
The biggest Instafamous funnymen to have ever come out of Kiama have landed themselves a sweet television deal, with a new comedy series set for streaming service Paramount+ from August.

