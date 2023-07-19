The biggest Instafamous funnymen to have ever come out of Kiama have landed themselves a sweet television deal, with a new comedy series set for streaming service Paramount+ from August.
Known as The Inspired Unemployed, Bombo boys Jack Steele and Matt "Falcon" Ford, have conjured up a truck-load of awkward skits for an eight-part series produced by Warner Bros.
Hopefully it'll delight their 3.8 million social media followers, who may have noticed a decline in comedy content lately from the pair.
"You may not have noticed but we've been pretty quite on socials the past six months and there's a reason for that," they said on Tuesday via their socials.
"We've been working on our first ever TV show! Its been a dream of ours since before the first skit we ever posted on here, and some-bloody-how it's actually happened."
Daniel Monaghan from Paramount ANZ said the duo had a "unique knack for making people sit up, take notice and laugh".
The former tradies left their day jobs after finding fame by creating funny skits, from mundane tasks like talking on AirPods, doing yoga, or playing up stereotypes like an Aussie backyard cricketer.
Their incredible following has also led them to gigs with brands like Spotify, Fendi, GQ Magazine, Vogue, R.M. Williams, Redbull and Canadian Club (to name a few).
Jack and Falcon will also bring mates Dom and Liam along for the ride in the series, The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers, slated for release nationally on August 9.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
