Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a girl missing from Bomaderry.
Phoebe Brook, aged 15, was last seen on Ritchie Street, Bomaderry on Tuesday, July 11.
When she could not be located, officers attached to South Coast Police District were notified and began inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Phoebe is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 130cm tall with slim build and long purple hair.
She may be in the Bomaderry or Nowra area.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
