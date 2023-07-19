Illawarra Mercury
Have you seen Phoebe? Police on lookout for missing Bomaderry teen

Updated July 19 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:10pm
Phoebe Brook, 15, was last seen in Bomaderry on Tuesday. She has long purple hair. Picture supplied.
Phoebe Brook, 15, was last seen in Bomaderry on Tuesday. She has long purple hair. Picture supplied.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a girl missing from Bomaderry.

