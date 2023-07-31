BMW fans on the South Coast prepare to be amazed

South Coast BMW's range of Motorrad motorbikes on display is soon to expand. Picture supplied

For lovers of luxury car and motorcycle brand BMW there are plans afoot in Wollongong that will have them very excited.



Leading local BMW dealership South Coast BMW is now underway on the construction of its shiny new home - a state-of-the-art building just 800 metres from its existing Burelli Street site.



Only the second dealership in Australia to be built to BMW's sumptuous new standard (the first, in Melbourne, opened earlier this month), it is five times the size of the existing site and will allow the range of new vehicle and motorbike models on show to triple.



"It's going to be amazing," said the dealership's general manager, Rob Gimbert. "It's a big glass palace that is befitting of a premium luxury brand like BMW and for anyone who loves the brand, whether its cars or motorbikes, it will be something very special.



"For our local customers it means they'll be able to get the full BMW experience without needing to drive to Sydney."



An artists impression of the new South Coast BMW dealership due to open in around 12 months in Wollongomg. Picture supplied

The new dealership, expected to open its doors in around 12 months, will have room for up to 36 new cars, compared to 18 in the existing premises. The motorcycle department will grow from 100 square metres to 300 square metres.



The workshop facilities too will sport a serious upgrade. "The new workshop will also be larger and feature the latest equipment and technology available so customers will get the best and most efficient service there too," Mr Gimbert said.



The new building follows a busy couple of years for Mr Gimbert and the owners of South Coast BMW, 4K Automotive, which was formerly the Clintons Motor Group before a rebranding just over a year ago.



The name change for the long-running family dealership network followed patriarch Mario Kordovolos's decision to retire and his four sons, Kristian, Kurt, Kane, and Klint, taking over the leadership reins.



South Coast BMW general manager Rob Gimbert. Picture supplied

Born and bred in Wollongong, Mr Gimbert, has been with the company in various positions for seven years, and took over his role at South Coast BMW 12 months ago.



It's a role made in heaven for him because one of his key responsibilities at the Wollongong dealership has been managing the recent addition of BMW Motorrad - the motorcycle brand of the German manufacturer.



4K Automotive was keen to add the bikes to its range in Wollongong and it had the opportunity to take over an existing local BMW Motorrad franchise from its previous long-time owners.



Mr Gimbert has had a life-long love of motorcycles - he got his first motorbike at just four-years-old and has been riding them ever since.



"I had no choice really - my dad was a motorcross mechanic - and it's a true passion for me," he said. "My wife will tell you if I'm not at work talking about motorbikes, I'm at home talking to my mates about motorbikes.



BMW Motorad is the ultimate motorbike experience.

"And anyone who rides bikes would most probably aspire to own a BMW motorbike so, for me, being able to come to work and help fulfil that aspiration for our customers is a dream job."



With both BMW's motorbikes and vehicles, it's the company's leadership in engineering, technology and comfort, that Mr Gimbert loves about the brand.



"German engineering and technology is an amazing thing - other brands can only aspire to have that sort of standard," he said. "And I love the quality and the finish in BMW cars and motorbikes - especially our bikes.



"In the motorbike world, if someone gets a new motorbike the question that gets asked is, 'Is it as good as BMW?'. And it's the same with the cars - they're beautifully made and beautiful to drive."

