Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

'He's really matured': Dragons young gun Tyrell Sloan emerging from tough NRL school

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 19 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyrell Sloan is nearing the end of his first full NRL campaign. Picture by Anna Warr
Tyrell Sloan is nearing the end of his first full NRL campaign. Picture by Anna Warr

Have one conversation with Tyrell Sloan and the last thing you would think is that he has an attitude problem.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.