Have one conversation with Tyrell Sloan and the last thing you would think is that he has an attitude problem.
This columnist has never come across a young athlete as respectful, humble and generally low maintenance, certainly as far as 21-year-old's go. On the latter factor, players many years his senior could do with taking a leaf out of his book.
While it's no secret he wanted out of the club at the end of last season, the suggestion it came down to attitude was wide of the mark. However, as Sloan has been the first to point out through much of this season, maturity and attitude are not the same thing.
One you can change in an instant, the other only comes with time. It's why it's worth noting that the calf niggle that ruled him out of his side's last-start loss to the Raiders made for the first game he's missed this season.
Mat Feagai is the only Dragons to have featured in all 18 games. Sloan and centre Moses Suli are the only two to have featured in 17 (if and when they come through Thursday's clash with the Tigers).
Given he'd played 13 over the past two seasons, it's significant, more so given he's still just 46 days past his 21st birthday. It's doubly noteworthy following the season he endured last year.
The anointed one coming into the year, he was twice punted to reserve grade by then coach Anthony Griffin. Ironically, it's now skipper Ben Hunt who wants out because Griffin's no longer there (ah, rugby league).
Regardless of the results on the team front, there's no doubt 2023's been a solid bounce back year. Few are better qualified to really speak on it than interim Dragons coach Ryan Carr.
Brought in as Griffin's assistant last preseason as a new (and younger) voice, no one's worked more closely with the club's younger brigade since October.
Not much that has followed could have been expected by the current caretaker head coach, but he couldn't be happier with where the young custodian has got to in his first full NRL campaign.
"It's just been trying to take that pressure off him really," Carr said.
"[Criticism's] a bit unfair sometimes for a young kid in his first full season playing back to back first grade. I think he's done a really good job to try and work on a lot of parts of his game and just that consistency.
"I just want him to focus on becoming a good fullback in the NRL and not comparing him to anyone else. He's his own man, he's his own player, he's got his own attributes.
"He's got his own things, he needs to develop and work on and I suppose the key for Sloany, something that we've been working on together really closely, is just making sure that we get the same version of him every week.
"If we do, he's a really good player. He's a really dangerous player for us, so it's important that we see that version of him every week. We don't need him to be a massive game breaker and X factor.
"It's just a reliable fullback that can do his job within our spine, week to week and he's been doing a really good job with that for a young kid who's played his first full season of NRL."
If social media is any guide, and it should rarely be the only metric, Sloan remains one of the more polarising players among the frustrated Dragons faithful.
It's something Carr feels should be kept in mind, saying no player has been more determined to get better on his watch.
"He's obviously worked hard throughout his whole life to get where he is and he's developing on and off the field as a real mature young man," Carr said.
"I love seeing him come in every Monday wanting to do his review and learn how to get better. He wants to see what he's done right and what he's done wrong and take criticism and feedback well, not shy away from it and feel victimised.
"He's really matured in that area where he just wants to go after getting better and better, which is really pleasing from all the hard work he's done.
"[Pressure] comes with the [No. 1] jersey, but he covers our max [kilometres] every week, so he's always moving everywhere around the field. He's becoming a lot better at saving tries, which is something we've been working hard on with him. We need to keep building that in him.
"I just love seeing him happy and playing and going after the game, not playing nervous and tense. We just want to encourage him to keep playing his game for us and just keep going after it."
It's a mentality the Dragons can certainly use as Sloan returns from a calf injury alongside skipper Ben Hunt against the Tigers on Thursday, a match many feel will decide the wooden spoon.
Amid a worsening injury toll, the addition of his two biggest attacking weapons is a Godsend for the rookie coach.
"They're obviously two key players within our spine who've been doing a good job for us all year," Carr said.
"They're going to add some footy to us. Sloany's been itching to play. He didn't want to miss a week but it was just more precautionary because we didn't want [his calf] to ping and have him miss eight weeks. He's really keen."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
