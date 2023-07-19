The hype of the World Cup has been building for some time but the best ads for teams competing at the tournament have only helped it grow.
Some of these ads, wow.
France's video went viral across the globe in the lead-in to the Cup.
Meanwhile the United States' ad came across as arrogant. Showing their confidence as they prepare to complete a world first three Cup trophies in a row.
The team are also looking to go equal with the Brazil men's side as the most successful ever at the World Cup with five wins.
The video promotes a "US versus the rest of the world" mantra where US players say "what is it going to take to stop our team?"
Yes, it's extremely arrogant, and yes, it's so typical American. But the video is upbeat, contains great music and production value, and gets you hyped up for the competition.
But all the talking will soon stop as the action moves to on the field. Who will win the World Cup? Who knows? But it's set to be a brilliant journey to find out.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.