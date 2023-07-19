Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/A-League
Watch

Ads providing the hype in the lead up to the Women's World Cup

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 19 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The hype of the World Cup has been building for some time but the best ads for teams competing at the tournament have only helped it grow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.