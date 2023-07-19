If you fancy yourself as the next Australian Idol you better warm up those voices Illawarra, time is running out.
The hit show is targeting the Illawarra and calling for people to audition prior to the July 30 deadline.
Illawarra resident are no stranger to Australian Idol with Damien Leith crowned the winner in 2006, Amali Dimond a finalist in 2023, while Cyrus Villanueva won X Factor in 2015.
"We are scouring every corner of the country, including the spectacular Illawarra region, to uncover the next Australian Idol," a spokeswoman for the hit television show said.
"Auditioning for Australian Idol begins with either uploading a video, sharing a link or singing for the Australian Idol producers over Zoom."
"We have a website dedicated to the Illawarra region where singers from Wollongong, Kiama, Shellharbour and beyond are encouraged to sign up."
Online applications close July 30, with auditions in front of the judges will be filmed later this year.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.