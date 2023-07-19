Wollongong Commonwealth Games gold medalist Luke Pople says it will be heartbreaking if Victoria's bombshell withdrawal from hosting the 2026 Games denies Australia's 3x3 wheelchair basketball side the chance to defend it's breakthrough 2022 crown.
Pople skippered Australia to gold in Birmingham, the first time the sport was included in the Commonwealth Games program, the only event in which para-athletes compete alongside able-bodied competitors.
There are now fears it could be a one-off after Victorian Premier Dan Andrews claimed a projected cost blowout had attached a $6 billion price-tag to the event that was to be held in multiple regional centres across the state, much larger than the initial forecast $2.6 billion.
Hopes a domestic saviour could be found were quickly dashed when Premiers in WA, South Australia, Queensland and NSW all ruled out rescuing the event within hours of the announcement.
It's thrown doubt over the future of the once-marquee global event, with Pople saying the loss of it would be a devastating blow.
"It was obviously very disappointing to hear, especially with how awesome it was at the previous Games and how well we did as a three-on-three team," Pople said.
"It was the first time it's ever been a part of the Comm Games and for wheelchair basketball it's even bigger for our sport to be on that kind of stage and grow the profile of the sport.
"Not just for wheelchair basketball, but for everybody in three on three, those teams haven't really had eyes on them for whatever reason. It'd be really disappointing if it doesn't get picked up.
"I was gearing up to go and, coming off the gold medal, you want to go back and do that again. To do it on Aussie soil would have been great but it seems it's not meant to be."
Perhaps more significantly, the Commonwealth Games remains the only sporting event in the world in which para-athletes stay and compete alongside able-bodied counterparts.
"Growing up there was always world championships and Paralympics, but we never really thought that we'd be able to go to a Comm Games," Pople said.
"Coming back after being in that kind of environment was really cool. We never get the opportunity to interact with those athletes and be around those kind of guys, and everyone's equal.
"It's not a Paralympic gold medal that we're going for, it's a Commonwealth Games medal. For it to be inclusive like that and for us to be all together is something really special that I took out of it.
"I think if it was lost, we're definitely going backwards, in the way of wheelchair sports and basketball, not just for myself, but for young guys and girls coming through the ranks."
It's potentially crippling for netball, squash and bowls, non-Olympic sports that have been mainstays of the Comm Games program.
Australian bowls legend Karen Murphy, now a coach and national pathways manager for Bowls Australia, said Victoria's withdrawal was a "devastating" development for athletes preparing for a home Games.
"Shock was, the initial reaction, and the next reaction was just disappointment for the players," 2006 gold medalist Murphy said.
"Having been to five Commonwealth Games as an athlete and then one as a coach, you work your whole life to play in benchmark events like that. For the bowls team, the Commonwealth Games is our Olympics.
"We're one of only three sports that aren't an Olympic sport, so Commonwealth Games is super important for the sport of bowls. It's a four-year cycle with our athletes, they plan their training programs working towards, benchmark events.
"All that is taken into consideration when they create their training program with their coaches. We have already started planning for the bowls, preparations start from the last Commonwealth Games.
"We'll re-assess, hopefully someone else will pick it up and [the Games] can still be in place."
The Victorian government had initially stepped in to host the Games in January last year after Durban was stripped of 2022 hosting rights over financial concerns.
It saw Birmingham move forward a bid to take on the 2022 event, with Victoria banking on a first-ever regional model to host the Games in 2026.
Victoria's subsequent withdrawal, and ongoing struggles to lock in host cities, has raised questions over how long the Games can remain on the global sports calendar.
"Obviously Victoria picked it up after South Africa couldn't host it and we're a blessed country in that we've hosted quite a few Commonwealth Games," Murphy said
"It's happened a couple of times where countries haven't been able to fulfill their commitment and I just worry for the Commonwealth Games future.
"The women's [Football] World Cup starts tomorrow and there's so many wonderful international events on the calendar now, but [Commonwealth Games] is very dear to my heart.
"I just hope that, in the future, it remains as it has been in years gone by. Hopefully that is the case."
Having enjoyed rapid growth in recent years, particularly among changing demographics, losing the sport's pinnacle also threatens participation rates at the elite level.
"[It's importance] definitely can't be understated," Murphy said.
"I work in our pathways program, I'm the national pathways manager, and we've got players in there for whom that is their next big goal. There's a lot of planning and organisation that goes into every sport, we're just one of those sports, so it's devastating.
"I just hope that the future of it is bright because, certainly for the bowls team, and it would be also for squash and netball because we are the three that aren't Olympic sports on the Commonwealth program, it probably affects us even more, so fingers crossed it continues."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
