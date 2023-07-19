Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

'It'd be a step backwards': Wollongong gold medallists' fears for Commonwealth Games future

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 20 2023 - 1:05pm, first published July 19 2023 - 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Pople (centre) skippered Australia to Commonwealth Games Gold in Birmingham in 2022. Picture Getty Images
Luke Pople (centre) skippered Australia to Commonwealth Games Gold in Birmingham in 2022. Picture Getty Images

Wollongong's Luke Pople says it will be heartbreaking if Victoria's bombshell withdrawal from hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games denies Australia's 3x3 wheelchair basketball side the chance to defend its 2022 gold medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.