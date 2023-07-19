Wests Illawarra surged forward towards a minor premiership with an impressive 5-1 win over Fairy Meadow in Round 15 of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league at Unanderra last Sunday.
With reigning premiers Albion Park having the bye, the Red Devils are now just three points behind on 34 points to Park's 37 points.
Wests' captain Elliot Ashby said it was a good win but added it was a scrappy game due to both teams missing players and doubling up out of second grade.
"We scored a couple of early goals, but Meadow defended well with some last ditch effort defence keeping open goals shots out," Ashby said.
The Devils took a commending 3-0 lead at the break with Tom Dolby scoring a double goal and one from Ashby, now hitting over 320 first grade games.
Aiden Corbin scored Meadow's goal in the second half with a brilliant tomahawk shot from a tight angle reducing the first half score to 3-1.
Ashby scored again in the second half off a penalty corner before Jack Rowe scored the fifth goal after a scramble in the last five minutes of the match.
Meadow coach Dean Nealon said it was a good game for his team who were missing some key players and praised his goalkeeper Brendan Clinch who kept out a lot of goal-bound shots.
University kept up their supremacy over Dapto beating them 7-0 after their 4-1 win in the previous round a week earlier.
William Orth and Adrian O'Rourke scored braces with the other goals from Kyle Fahey, Henry Jones and Lucas van Mechelen.
In the women's Round 16, leaders Albion Park beat rivals University 3-1 in a tough and tight contest last Friday night.
Captain Emma McLeish, Kelsey Hughes and Charlee Buckman scored for Park with Georgia O' Grady-Shorten scoring for the Students.
"Park are always quick to attack and we have often struggled to close them down," Rosser said,
"We stayed composed in our defence and denied them of outcomes in the circle."
In other games, Avondale defeated Railway Greys 6-0 and Wests Illawarra beat Meadow 1-0.
