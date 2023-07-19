Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wests edge closer to title in Illawarra South Coast hockey

By Tony de Souza
Updated July 19 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests picked up an impressive victory on Sunday. Picture by Adam McLean
Wests picked up an impressive victory on Sunday. Picture by Adam McLean

Wests Illawarra surged forward towards a minor premiership with an impressive 5-1 win over Fairy Meadow in Round 15 of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league at Unanderra last Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.