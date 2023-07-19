The big tip is that public transport is included in the price of your 2023 Women's World Cup ticket.
According to the government's trip planner, reaching Stadium Australia on Thursday will take less than two hours.
That's when the Matildas kick off their highly-anticipated campaign against Ireland.
The most cautious of football fans might be preparing for an early departure from platform 1 at Wollongong Station, say 12.37pm, but even if you catch the 4:07pm train you should make it with a couple of hours to spare.
That is, of course, if all things are equal.
About 1800 additional public transport services will run across the match dates including an extra 170 buses and 127 train services for each match at Olympic Park
If public transport is your preferred option, maybe check out the website here.
It will come as no surprise significant traffic delays are expected, particularly on Thursday as the timeframe includes the already busy evening peak.
Authorities suggest allowing plenty of extra travel time on roads approaching Olympic Park.
There is reduced parking available at Olympic Park due to a significant number of additional vehicles needed for the event.
In all, Sydney will host 11 FIFA Women's World Cup matches between Thursday, July 20, and Sunday, August 20. There will be five games at Stadium Australia at Sydney Olympic Park, including the final, and six games at Sydney Football Stadium, Moore Park.
Here's the transport maps that might make your World Cup experience better.
ALL ABOUT OLYMPIC PARK
ALL ABOUT MOORE PARK
