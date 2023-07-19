Goodbye gala sports day, hello real world

The outrage button has been hit continuously across the world ever since Victorian Premier Dan Andrews extricated his state from hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Victoria has renounced hosting the 93-year-old event, citing a forecast cost blowout from $2.6 billion to up to $7b in just over a year since the initial estimate was revealed.
Organisers say this revised figure is an exaggeration and Mr Andrews' Labor government chose to ignore cost-cutting options.
He told reporters: "I will not put at risk the interest of Victorian taxpayers by running commentary and getting into an argument."
That's exactly what didn't happen back in 2018 when Queensland considered canning its involvement in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The cost would've been $1 billion and that was prohibitive, so the games went ahead.
It was also where the Solomon Island won its only medal of its 40-year Games history. And every games will have a similarly emotionally-charged moment.
Let's not forget, Australia's most successful Comm Games athlete happens to hail from Wollongong.
Swimmer Emma McKeon could plant a whopping 20 medals from the Commonwealth Games around her neck at any one time. Her career is one inspirational moment after another.
And not just for junior swim squads, but for the students at Illawarra Sports High, who dream of an elite sports career, too.
Or even Wollongong Commonwealth Games gold medallist Luke Pople. He'd love the opportunity for Australia's 3x3 wheelchair basketball side to defend its breakthrough 2022 crown. Now he fears for the Commonwealth Games' future.
But then, today The Mercury also has published the other side of the economic coin - about Meals on Wheels exponential growth.
An ageing population and the rising cost of living is putting growing pressure on the Wollongong Meals on Wheels, a service that is in need of more volunteers.
Service president Rod Young explained numbers have doubled over the past few year and now more than 300 people use the service.
Of course the Illawarra's situation may not reflect that of Victoria, but it's fair to say, price hikes are beginning to bite across the nation.
Something has to give - and for one state leader it was a gala sports day (on repeat for a fortnight) for grown-ups.
Read more:
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.