Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Harley Hurkett jailed for assaulting police, dog in Unanderra

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 19 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police dog Yoyo recoverd without major injury from the incident. Picture from file
Police dog Yoyo recoverd without major injury from the incident. Picture from file

A man who assaulted police dog Yoyo has been sentenced to six months behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.