A man who assaulted police dog Yoyo has been sentenced to six months behind bars.
Harley Hurkett, 28, had earlier pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting police, one count of hindering or resisting police and one charge of committing an act of cruelty on an animal.
A separate charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was dropped prior to a hearing set down for Wednesday.
The charges arose from an incident on March 5 this year.
Police were called to an address on Rachel Crescent, Unanderra after reports of an assault.
When they arrived, they knocked on the door before Hurkett responded.
Police arrested Hurkett who remained inside the unit and locked all the doors, barricading himself inside.
Police called for further assistance with members of the dog squad, including police dog Yoyo, responding. As they arrived, Hurkett exited the front door and kicked at one of the police officers.
Police attempted to restrain Hurkett who headbutted them.
Police then released Yoyo, which led Hurkett to retreat back inside and lock the door.
The Police Rescue squad then arrived and after Hurkett was asked to open the door, police forced the door open.
Police dog Yoyo went first into the unit and after officers saw Hurkett in the loungeroom, police grabbed him, before Yoyo bit Hurkett a few times.
Hurkett responded by throwing several punches at Yoyo, as well as a police officer, before he grabbed Yoyo and tried to strangle the dog.
Two police then discharged their Tasers, however this did not stop Hurkett resisting, and police officers then used the "drive stun" function, where a Taser is placed on a person's body and delivers an electrical shock.
Officers then used OC or pepper spray, which enabled officers to control Hurkett.
Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court state that Hurkett continued to "violently resist" officers while on the floor and that police conducted "defensive strikes" to Hurkett's body.
Police took Hurkett out of the house after which NSW Ambulance officers sedated him.
Hurkett was taken to hospital and then released into police custody on March 8.
At the time of his first court appearance, lawyers for Hurkett said the man underwent major surgery after significant injuries sustained during the arrest, including damage to his tendons, soft tissue and ligaments.
The headbutted constable received treatment for minor head injuries. Yoyo, a Belgian Malinois, subsequently recovered and was reportedly doing fine, police said.
In sentencing Hurkett, Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said with existing stints in custody Hurkett was wasting the "best year of [his] life" behind bars.
"If you'd just cooperated on that day, you wouldn't be in custody since March."
Ms Fleming handed down a six month prison sentence. With time already served Hurkettt will be released in September with a requirement to be of good behaviour upon his release.
