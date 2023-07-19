Illawarra Mercury
Deer peered into my car at Port Kembla then trotted off to the servo

By Ben Langford
Updated July 19 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:27pm
Robert Dick's photo of two male deer wandering the streets of Port Kembla in the early hours of Monday. Picture supplied
Robert Dick thought he was seeing things when he came across two deer which peered into his car window on one of Port Kembla's main streets.

