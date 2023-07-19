Deer peered into my car at Port Kembla then trotted off to the servo

Robert Dick thought he was seeing things when he came across two deer which peered into his car window on one of Port Kembla's main streets.
He'd just finished a night shift working on the railway and he was headed home along Illawarra St when he saw the beasts, large antlers and all, about 4.30am on Monday.
"I thought, what the hell?" Mr Dick said.
"I just stopped and the deer was right next to me - four feet away. They looked at me, I had my window down, they took off the other way.
"I got my phone because, you know, people won't believe it if you don't have a photo.
"They went back up towards the Mobil garage and they started going down Sixth Ave, so I stopped the car and they looked at me .... and that's when I took the photo.
"I think they were a little bit, how would I say, inquisitive."
His encounter adds yet another chapter to the story of wild pest deer making their way further into the city of Wollongong, as attempts to control their numbers have failed to prevent the encroachment into built-up areas.
Mr Dick posted the pictures on a lost and found pets page and was amazed at the response.
"I'm not going to say viral but a lot of people shared it, a lot of people liked it," her said.
"Some people don't realise there's deer around. My point was just to make it clear that there is wildlife, just an awareness post, and also it's like Christmas in July in Port Kembla."
He said it wasn't the only time he'd seen large male deer in built-up areas around Port Kembla.
"They follow the railway lines down from the mountain," he said.
"They come via the train tracks and they get hit by trains sometimes.
"I've actually seen one at the Masters Rd intersection [at Spring Hill], crossing the road at 12 midday - it was a real big one, full horns, and it couldn't get footing on the road going across. That was two years ago."
