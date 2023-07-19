The fastest and most powerful axe swingers in the land will converge on Wollongong in September for the next round of an international lumberjacking competition.
Yes, Wollongong's "let's play" reputation for major active events continues to power on as the the specialist athletes of the Stihl Timbersports series carve their way to glory.
Up to 7000 people are forecast to flock to the foreshore to watch both the Australian Pro Championship and the Rookie Championship events, to be held right at the breakwater lighthouse carpark in the harbour.
While it is sponsored by a chainsaw company, the Timbersports series also includes traditional axework disciplines including the standing block chop and the underhand chop, where the competitors, traditionally shod in Dunlop Volleys, carve through a log they are standing on.
The aim is to find the best all-round lumberjack on one day.
And lest you think the Timbersports types are but burly beefcakes, the springboard chop is a test of agility and balance as well as power, with the axemen having to carve wedges to hold each springboard, on which they stand in turn to get to the top of a 2.7m tall log - and cut the top off.
Petrolhead foresters aren't left out, with plenty of hot noise coming from the stock saw and hot saw events. These require high-power chainsaws, with which the slice artists must cut two or three slices "cookies" from a 40cm-plus log - within a 10cm or 15cm mark.
The single buck discipline, meanwhile, features a six-foot hand saw wielded by a single chopper.
The September 16 event is planned for Belmore Basin and a development application is on public exhibition at Wollongong City Council.
The event is prominent on the Stihl website so organisers will be hoping they get their DA approved quickly.
Transport for NSW has written to the council saying road and parking arrangements for these lumberjacks are OK.
The 192cm Brad De Losa enters the Pro Championship as favourite and top qualifier, while young gun Kody Steers will bring his expertise in the springboard up from Tasmania.
The Timbersports website has a particularly precise description of the springboard chop:
"On 'Go', they cut a small pocket with an axe at roughly belly button level for the first springboard, then jump onto the first board before cutting another pocket higher up the pole, placing the board into the hole and jumping on the board, which provides a secure location to chop the log secured to the pole they have been climbing," it states.
"Time starts on 'Go' and stops when the log on top of the pole is severed."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.