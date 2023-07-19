150 new blocks as Marshall Mount farmland to be developed

Almost 150 new residential blocks will be created under a plan to develop land north of Marshall Mount which would create a new planned neighbourhood.
Extending across four large properties along Marshall Mount Rd, the area stretches south from land near the Yallah TAFE about 5km southwest of Dapto.
A future Marshall Mount Town Centre is planned for the intersection of Yallah and Marshall Mount roads, both of which would be upgraded and widened.
The developers are Woodcote Developments, owned by Bellevue Hill property tycoon Richard Scheinberg, and Esker Pty Ltd, owned by Queens Park duo Adam and Sara Volpe.
The subdivision would be performed in several stages, including tree removals, land remediation and dewatering of dams.
The plan has the support of Wollongong City Council which approved rezoning the area in 2018 as stage five of its West Dapto urban land release area.
"The vision for the Yallah-Marshall Mount precinct is to create a vibrant, compact, environmentally sustainable village atmosphere," the council's documents stated.
Its draft neighbourhood plan envisages a total of 1,050 dwellings in the future, but this current development application (DA) only concerns the first 150.
The entire neighbourhood plan, with more than 1000 dwellings, would create more than 7900 extra traffic movements each day, which a Wollongong City Council report last year said the existing and upgraded roads could accommodate.
This current DA declares that previous studies have identified multiple instances of land contamination, from asbestos and metals to chromium, BTEX (benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene, found in petroleum products) and pathogens, caused by waste dumping, chemical storage, old vehicles and farming.
A 2021 study found 44 areas of environmental concern, and some of the contamination was well in excess of accepted safe levels. Remediation works will be required before subdivision, involving excavation and off-site disposal, except for areas intended for conservation.
The plans are on exhibition for public comment at Wollongong City Council until August 18.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
