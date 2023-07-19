Scroll down for photos ...
If you thought Barbie the movie was all Hollywood hype, think again.
Shellharbour shook as the much-awaited blockbuster completed a takeover of Event Cinemas on Wednesday night.
The vibe was full-on fun and the colour theme was decidedly pink, general manager Sarah Sebio said.
"We had 600 people in - it was amazing," Ms Sebio said. "Everyone dressed up and it was a really happy vibe."
The movie, which previewed on July 19, is predicted to become one of the biggest cinema releases since the pandemic.
The film follows Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) who leaves Barbieland with Ken (Ryan Gosling) after her perfectly arched feet flatten, and the de-Barbification process begins.
There's a star-studded ensemble cast who play alternate Barbies, Kens, and more Barbie universe faves, including Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, Ritu Arya, Issa Rae, and Ncuti Gatwa.
