Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Lucy Darragh, Holly Wishart lead Kiama High to state high school surfing title

By Newsroom
July 20 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kiama High School is one of four new schools to lay claim to being NSW high school surfing champions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.