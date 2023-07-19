Kiama High School is one of four new schools to lay claim to being NSW high school surfing champions.
Led by NSW Junior High Performance team surfers Lucy Darragh and Holly Wishart, Kiama High's senior girls team cleaned up at Corrimal
The pair was unstoppable, winning both their semi-finals and scoring the top wave in the seniors division in the final that was awarded a 7.25 and a heat total 12.75.
The Illawarra Grammar School's Sam Lowe teamed up with Joe Rocco Sommerville and while they had an impressive run to the finals they couldn't stop Newcastle Grammar's team of Lachlan Smith and Brin Valaire.
The junior girls winners came from Byron Bay as Ocea Curtis and Mia Baker made a phenomenal team.
The pair were on-point from the get-go, both scoring 7.5's in the semifinals from just three waves and continued their success in the finals finishing with a 12.6 heat total, almost double the runner-up team Cronulla High.
The junior boys division was won by Central Coast's Tuggerah Lakes Secondary School, Tumbi Umbi Campus that was represented by Chex Dempsey and Taj Daley. They edged out The Scots College, Newcastle Grammar and Cronulla High in the finals.
