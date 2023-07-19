If you felt a bit chilly when you stuck a toe out from the doona on Thursday morning you'd be right.
While the 'actual' temperatures weren't at July record levels, the 'apparent' temperatures were a tiny shiver off breaking records.
Albion Park was the coldest place to wake up, with the apparent (or feels like) temperature plummeting to -1.1 degrees. The record coldest temperature was in July 2018 when it was -1.7 degrees.
Bellambi was warmer with a feels like temperature of 4.2 degrees, which was almost at the coldest recorded day for the month of 4.1 degrees (in 2007).
Kiama was the warmest with a chilly apparent temperature of 5.3 degrees. The coldest July temperature recorded there was 4.9 degrees in 2007.
Further afield the mercury dropped to -8 in Goulburn and -5.7 in Moss Vale overnight (it's coldest July day in more than 20 years).
The drier the wind the colder we feel. It helps evaporate any moisture we might have on our skin and evaporation cools us.- Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke
Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke said the apparent temperature factors in wind, and the dryness of that wind.
"The drier the wind the colder we feel. It helps evaporate any moisture we might have on our skin and evaporation cools us," he said.
"The apparent temperature in the Illawarra's been about five degree colder than the actual temperature."
It will warm up on Thursday afternoon and into Friday due to cloud cover, but be prepared, the mercury will drop again on the weekend.
"We'll have a couple of chilly nights and mornings coming up this weekend, but it probably not as cold as we've just had," Mr Dutschke said.
A strong southerly change is due on Sunday afternoon brining wet and windy weather to the region.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.