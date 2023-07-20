The school holidays have provided a circuit breaker for this years' flu season, with the number of new cases - especially those in school-aged children - dropping significantly in the past week.
COVID-19 cases - and other indicators of the virus such as hospital presentations, sewage surveillance and health worker absences - have also continued to decline.
Across NSW, there were 6,187 people who tested positive to influenza, which was a decrease of 14 per cent on the previous week.
Declines were most marked in the five to 16-year-old age group and decreases in presentations to emergency departments for influenza-like illness were also observed.
"This likely reflects the impact of the NSW school holidays on transmission and presentation to healthcare," NSW Health's said.
In the Illawarra, there were 299 people diagnosed with influenza in the week ending July 15, and just 190 cases of COVID-19 reported.
RSV cases remain stable and the number of respiratory illnesses being diagnosed overall is on the decline.
So far this year, there have been 2327 cases of influenza in the region, and just under 16,000 COVID-19 cases.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
