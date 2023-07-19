Blue Stars enjoy some sand and sun

Blue Stars had to change venues for cross country for last Sundays event very quickly due to Mount Kembla being closed by the water board.
The hard and daunting course of the King and queen of the mountain , run over the Mt Kembla course, again had to b cancelled but the venue chosen for athletes so they didn't miss out, was just as hard.
Changing to a beach run over 2km and 4km athletes were faced with the distance being conducted fully on sand, again a tough course only on different terrain.
Many track athletes use beach training as an added part of their training leading into summer and last Sundays event was possibly used by some for this purpose.
Blue Stars will sit down and revamp the cross country and winter track and field series for next season but are hoping to come up with a format for the 2024 winter that will entice more athletes from any age to take part.
Meanwhile with a few more events to be conducted for this season including two more rounds of the track and field series (July and August) plus cross country, athletes are now thinking towards summer of track and field.
Next Sunday will see the club host the third round of the winter track and field series to be held at Kerryn McCann athletic track, commencing at 10.30am.
Many of the school carnivals have been held with athletes now seeking competition to prepare them for the regional and zone track carnivals, and then hopefully off to state.
Regardless, Blue Stars winter meets is the ideal preparation and is open to all athletes of all ages. Events to be conducted for round three will be 60 metres,150 metres, 300metres (added for athletes request) plus discus, triple jump and an added shot for under 16, under 18, under 20, open and masters.
Bring your friends, family and enjoy a morning of track and field, an event ideal for people thinking they may like to do track and field in the summer .
The first round of ANSW Track and Field has been released, with the second round to be announced this coming week. A draft program has been released for the Pre Christmas period with the major event during this time will be the NSW State relays to be held on the 18th and 19th
November at Homebush. The revamped NSW All schools will be held on 23td to 25th September for senior school students followed by the junior All Schools 6th to the 8th October.
Both events will be held at Homebush and is expected to attract many entries for these two events. The Australian All Schools off results of the State all Schools will be held October 8-10 and will be held in Perth WA.
But it is the second part of the season that will have local athletes on the move.
The South Coast will host the NSW Country Championships to be held January 19-21, 2024, involving all local athletic clubs combining with Athletics NSW brining this event back to Wollongong.
Travel will not be an issue for our local clubs and it is expected that many of the local athletes will take advantage of these titles being held here in our own area.
January will be a month of top competition with the country titles being held the weekend after the Illawarra Track Challenge that will be held once again by Blue Stars and ANSW Saturday January 13.
It is hoped that an additional state title will be added to the popular meet, but this has yet to ratified. The coming up summer season looks exciting and promising with a number of new innovative ideas being implemented by the association .
These dates should now be put into all athletes diaries, and looking forward to two very major meets being held here in Wollongong.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.