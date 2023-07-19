A man in his 50s is in hospital in a critical condition after coming off his bicycle in Albion Park Rail.
Emergency services were called to Ash Avenue around 3.15pm on Wednesday, July 19 following reports of the crash.
Paramedics treated him for head injuries and a rescue helicopter was called in. He was airlifted to St George Hospital in Sydney.
NSW Ambulance said they had no information on whether the man had been struck by a vehicle.
A hospital spokeswoman said the man was in a critical but stable condition on Thursday morning.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
