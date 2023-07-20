Banks make right move on coal financing. Letters, July 21, 2023

Illawarra Mercury
Banks make right move on coal financing. Letters to the Editor, July 21, 2023

July 21 2023 - 4:00am
As leaders of the recent Wollongong Move Beyond Coal protests, we welcome the decision by Australia's big four banks (NAB, CBA, Westpac & ANZ) to stop their $1 billion lending facility to Whitehaven Coal.

