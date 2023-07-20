Banks make right move on coal financing. Letters, July 21, 2023

As leaders of the recent Wollongong Move Beyond Coal protests, we welcome the decision by Australia's big four banks (NAB, CBA, Westpac & ANZ) to stop their $1 billion lending facility to Whitehaven Coal.
Whitehaven coal, as a major thermal coal exporter, is a major contributor to world CO2 emissions, and this miner has shocking plans to double its coal production (mainly used to generate electricity) over the next decade!
Extreme heatwaves caused by climate change are currently causing misery to hundreds of millions of people - with record temperatures reaching 49 deg C in Europe and 52.5 deg in China and the USA.
We know that temperatures will continue to rise if we continue to burn fossil fuels, like thermal coal, to generate electricity.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has said that no new thermal coal mines or mine extensions are required to provide the electricity the world needs, and the United Nations (UN) has said that no new thermal coal mines should be built.
So, there is no excuse for building new thermal coal mines, or for lending funds to enable this expansion.
We are glad that Australia's banks have listened to their shareholders, their staff, to the community, to scientific advice and to the UN.
"Well done" we say to the banks, for taking action to limit the climate damage that would otherwise be caused by irresponsible lending practices.
Rowan Huxtable & Rex Graham, Move Beyond Coal Wollongong
I read with dismay all the criticism towards Gordon Bradbery for not handing out the keys of our city to a champion cage fighter.
I am of the same opinion, that this fighting in a cage is not a major recognized sport in the world. Some parts of the world have not even heard of this brutal game, it stems from the USA martial arts.
Wollongong have in the past given keys to sports persons like swimming champions etc, but if we beat all the best in "fringe" sports, there wouldn't be enough keys to go around.
New sports are being introduced every Olympic Games, like skateboarding, and if a strong man from the Gong should beat Daniel McKim, Scotland's Caber Tossing World Champion, he can not expect to be handed the keys of our city when he comes back home.
Having said that, I admire Mr Volkanovski, for his tenacity and dedication and proud display against some fierce fighters.
I say to him "The people of the Gong are mostly all supporting your cage fighting efforts, just don' expect keys to the Gong just yet, until this cage fighting sport becomes more accepted around the entire world" .
John Pronk, Wollongong
