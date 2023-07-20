'Shattered': Outpouring of grief after death of Illawarra disability advocate

There has been an outpouring of grief after the death of Illawarra disability advocate Megan Neil, who was awarded this year's International Women's Day Gracie Wallis Scholarship for Disabled Women.
Recognised as a young woman who made the world a better place, Megan died on the weekend leaving her family and friends "shattered".
Her mother Susanne Neil said her daughter had "lived her life to the fullest, always thinking of and helping others not wanting anything in return".
"She seemed to draw people in need to her and she would giver her all to do whaterver she could to help them out," she said.
"I'm shattered and I would consider it an honour and tribute to Megan's life for her to be remembered and recognised for her accomplishments in life."
Megan was born with Klippel-Feil Syndrome, a rare disorder where two or more vertebrae in the neck are fused together and which can have symptoms including hearing impairment, scoliosis, congenital heart disease and respiratory problems.
She also had asthma and migraines and underwent many surgeries.
She left school in 2003 after completing year 10 to focus on her health, but in 2021 decided she wanted to obtain her HSC.
At the age of 33, she enrolled into Five Islands Secondary College, where she found her passion of helping students and decided she wanted to become a social worker.
She received early entry to complete a Bachelor of Social Work at UOW, where she completed the Future Me, and was also the recipient of the Long Tan Youth Leadership and Teamwork Award.
During the IWD scholarship process, Megan said she had used "sheer determination" to overcome the obstacles in her life.
"With this mindset I hope that I can achieve my goals which will be to complete my University degree and become a social worker that can help to support others that have gone through hardships like myself," she said.
Megan was recognised in parliament in March, by Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes, who gave a nod to the her plans to support women with disability in the criminal justice system, a minority that she believes does not get the support that they deserve.
Susan Wallis, mother of the late Woonona girl Gracie Wallis, whose scholarship Megan received, said she was devastated to hear of Megan's death, adding that she was "a young woman who made the world a better place."
"We knew her for too short a time but she immediately became part of our extended family through her connection to Gracie via the IWD scholarship," Ms Wallis said.
Megan's funeral will be held Hansen and Cole, Kembla Grange on July 26, with people asked to wear a Cronulla Sharks jersey or Sharks colours.
They have also asked for donations to the Starlight Foundation, as Megan would love knowing she could help brighten the lives of sick and disabled children in hospital.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
