Cleanaway ordered to clean up after syringes, blood vials found on neighbour's premises

By Ben Langford
Updated July 20 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 3:00pm
A Cleanaway Daniels waste collection truck. File picture

Waste company Cleanaway Daniels has been ordered to clean up its Unanderra facility after vials of blood and syringes were found to have spilled over onto its neighbour Sydney Water's land.

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

