Waste company Cleanaway Daniels has been ordered to clean up its Unanderra facility after vials of blood and syringes were found to have spilled over onto its neighbour Sydney Water's land.
A clean-up notice has been issued by the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) for the company's medical waste plant at 14 Industrial Rd.
Medical sample jars were also among the items which came from "yellow-lid" bins at Cleanaway's premises.
The company, whose website claims it offers "uncompromising safety standards for your facility and the environment", is a major provider of waste services to the health care industry.
The EPA's clean-up notice said it suspected a pollution incident had taken place at the site.
"On 16 June 2023, EPA officers attended the adjacent Sydney Water premises at 13 Lathe Place, Unanderra and observed clinical waste including vials of blood, sample jars and syringes on the ground," it said.
"A Sydney Water employee stated that the clinical waste had originated from the [Cleanaway] premises.
"EPA officers observed yellow clinical waste bins stored on the premises nearby the clinical waste.
"The incorrect storage of the clinical waste in breach of Condition O4.1 and O4.2 of the licence. Furthermore, incorrect storage of clinical waste can be a health hazard."
Cleanaway Daniels processes medical waste and quarantine waste from cruise ships at the Unanderra plant.
A Cleanaway spokesman said the amount of waste was small.
"A very small amount of general waste was observed in the vicinity of the site's fence line," he said.
"The waste was cleaned up immediately.
"Cleanaway takes compliance with the legal and regulatory requirements relating to the operations of our facilities very seriously. The environment and safety are foundations of Cleanaway.
"Following incidents, Cleanaway takes the opportunity to learn and to consider means to further improve environmental risk management and safety risks. This is undertaken with a view to minimising the risk of any future incident of a similar nature from occurring across all Cleanaway sites."
Three years ago Cleanaway was fined $30,000 over poor practices at the same facility.
The EPA identified instances of poor environmental management, including emissions control equipment not working, issues with incident management documentation and unsafe storage of lithium-ion batteries. Cleanaway was also given an "official caution" for storing more than the permitted level of liquid waste.
At the time EPA regional regulatory director Giselle Howard said the premises had previously been the subject of many recorded odour complaints.
Sydney Water has an office and depot on Lathe Pl neighbouring Cleanaway's premises.
