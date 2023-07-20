Around 200 early childcare educators are expected to gather in Shellharbour in August for Education Conference 3.0.
Organiser Stella Stead of Above and Beyond Early Childhood Consulting said the event will be headlined by two highly-regarded speakers from Melbourne.
"We'll be doing a lot around creativity and the curriculum with Dr Red Ruby Scarlet," Mrs Stead said, "while Nicole Talarico will talk about asserting child safety.
"This aligns really well with the NSW child safe standards that were rolled out in February this year and that need to be implemented by services."
The event, now in its third year, includes an opening address by Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer, product stalls, morning tea and an art auction to raise money for the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.
Breakout sessions include therapeutic storytelling and play-based connections across the generations, while Wildhood Bush Kindy will facilitate a workshop on stick play.
Mrs Stead said the conference attracts like-minded people from the Illawarra and beyond.
"We have a lot of people travel from other states for the event," she said.
"It's all about creating a comfortable and carefree space for people to come together."
The Education Conference 3.0 will take place at the Civic Centre, Shellharbour, on August 5.
Tickets are available here https://events.humanitix.com/education-conference-3-0.
