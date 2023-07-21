Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor
Have Your Say

Andrews a politician with the right priorities. Letters to the Editor, July 22, 2023

July 22 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Respect and credit to the Victorian Premier and his staff for recognising and acting on the cancelling of the grossly unworthy Commonwealth Games funding and redirecting it to the people of Victoria through hospital, health and housing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.