Respect and credit to the Victorian Premier and his staff for recognising and acting on the cancelling of the grossly unworthy Commonwealth Games funding and redirecting it to the people of Victoria through hospital, health and housing.
A brave and appropriate decision in a time of need.
Although the games are a great spectacle; the outrageous cost of running it cannot be justified.
When you put things in perspective, the games could be looked upon as a glorified sports carnival for young adults that could be staged for a lot less than the forecast amount.
Hopefully, the other states will follow suit and stop wasting taxpayers' money on building or upgrading sports stadiums when the real problems in health and housing desperately need the funding. It's good to see a politician with the right priorities. Hopefully it catches on.
Steven Thomas, Shellharbour
Re editorial July 20, democracy depends on voters being accurately informed on the choices they make. Encouraging a referendum vote of "no" based on lack of knowledge degrades democracy. There is a huge amount of information available about the proposed Voice. Just google it!
Stephen Young, Thirroul
RSPCA NSW is letting animals down. Shelters across NSW are having to turn animals away. They're overflowing. Steve Coleman, CEO NSW, is intent on closing RSPCA shelters, including the Blue Mountains Shelter. He's running programs, apparently, to educate people and this education will prevent the surrender/dumping of dogs. Education isn't going to help the growing number of homeless, people living in cars, people having to escape a bad situation. And all the while the RSPCA coffers grow.
Gillian Cowie, Hazelbrook
A friend of mine hired out an EV to go from Sydney to Wagga for the weekend four months ago. Despite being fully charged leaving Sydney, he had to charge his car at Goulburn which included finding a EV station, then waiting 39 minutes for a person charging their vehicle. So the Goulburn stop took over an hour. He drove onto Wagga but had to stop at Gundagai for a charge top-up so another 30 minutes.
Arriving at Wagga the car was low on power and so my friend went to the nearest charging station which was not in use. The reason for continuous charging was my friend was using the air-conditioning to keep cool and music stereo system which sapped power out of the battery. It was also noticeable that the car battery didn't like the hot summer conditions.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
