A day in the life of an aged care worker varies greatly. No day is the same.
It can include so many different things, from helping a client to get changed or showered, to helping with medications, cleaning the home, assisting with grocery shopping, transporting clients to their appointments or social gatherings, getting dinner ready and (arguably most importantly!) sitting down for a cuppa and a friendly chat.
Aged care workers get to work with and care for people from all walks of life who have amazing lifelong stories to tell and lessons to share.
Working in aged care is considered by many to be one of the most rewarding career paths in the health care sector.
Experiencing firsthand what it's like to change someone's day for the better is what it's all about.
Many people come to work in aged care following a personal experience of caring for a loved one at home.
They truly understand and value the immense contribution that a skilled and compassionate care worker can make to a person's quality of life, and they want to be that person for others.
Every day I am profoundly impressed and in awe of the contribution made by the thousands of aged care employees who commit their work to the happiness, safety and well-being of our older Australians.
Most people are familiar with the work of aged care nurses and personal care workers, but so many others are involved.
There are lifestyle officers whose roles are focused on coordinating and delivering social and entertainment activities that enrich well-being and happiness.
The onsite administration and maintenance staff keep the business in order and the building in good nick.
There are bus drivers who take aged care residents into town for shopping trips and scenic tours.
There are those who prepare the food, manage the laundry and do the cleaning.
So many caring people work together to provide the best possible experience for seniors and their families.
I won't mislead you; aged care work can be difficult. It is complex and requires a lot of skill.
It takes a huge amount of empathy and highly refined interpersonal skills.
Not everyone is suited to it.
It takes a very special person indeed to care for people from all walks of life when they are vulnerable and in need.
It is important work and something to be immensely proud of.
I personally take great pride in my position as CEO of an aged care organisation.
I marvel at my privilege to lead such a caring and talented workforce.
As we all know, the demand for aged care is growing, and we need more people than ever who share a passion for helping seniors live their best possible lives.
Currently, the Australian government estimates there to be about 365,000 aged care employees in Australia, caring for about 1.3 million older Australians.
By 2050, the number of people receiving aged care services is expected to triple; with that, the aged care workforce needs to grow to more than 1 million.
The Fair Work Commission's (FWC) decision to increase the Aged Care Award rate by 15 per cent from July 1, 2023 is a long-overdue and well-deserved pay rise for thousands working in the aged care sector.
However, I strongly believe that this pay rise should be extended to staff in all aged care roles, not just limited to those role classifications that the FWC has so far selected.
Thousands of hardworking people are missing out.
People who provide food, laundry and cleaning services for aged care centre residents and those who carry out maintenance work and administrative support.
When the FWC turns its attention to Stage 3 of the Work Value Case later this year, I hope it also increases wages for these highly valued workers.
Next month on August 7, the sixth annual Aged Care Employee Day will be celebrated.
This national awareness day allows us all to stop and recognise the phenomenal efforts of every employee involved in providing care to seniors.
Celebrating Aged Care Employee Day is simple - thank the people you know working in aged care! Say thanks for caring in a text or a handwritten note, and do it in person or over the phone.
Certainly, the patience, heart, thoughtfulness and professionalism that aged care employees bring to their work should be celebrated on Aged Care Employee Day and every day of the year.
