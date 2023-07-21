Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Aged care staff do important work - and we need more of them

By Patrick Reid
July 22 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Working in aged care is considered by many to be one of the most rewarding career paths in the health care sector.
Working in aged care is considered by many to be one of the most rewarding career paths in the health care sector.

A day in the life of an aged care worker varies greatly. No day is the same.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.