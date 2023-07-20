Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

NSW Police launch investigation after firearm, bullets, drugs found in Wollongong cells

By Newsroom
Updated July 20 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inset of footage obtained by 2GB of a prisoner being restrained by guards. Main file picture of Wollongong cells taken on an open day in 2003. Picture by Adam McLean
Inset of footage obtained by 2GB of a prisoner being restrained by guards. Main file picture of Wollongong cells taken on an open day in 2003. Picture by Adam McLean

An internal review is underway after Corrective Services allegedly found a man with a loaded homemade gun, hidden bullets and drugs in Wollongong Police Station's holding cells.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.