Drought conditions saw the Avon Dam drop below 50 per cent causing concerns over Wollongong's water supply on July 21, 1994.
Planning Minister Robert Webster, left, visited Glenquarry Cut, where 30,000 million litres of water was released from the Shoalhaven into Wingecarribee Dam.
It then travelled along the Nepean River into the Avon Dam. It was only the second time this type of diversion had happened since 1979.
Drought conditions had seen the Illawarra suffer from dirty water problems due to silt at the bottom of Avon Dam, and Mr Webster said the water release would not solve this issue immediately.
"The people are not going to have clean water tomorrow, but we would hope that within weeks the water would improve," he said.
Nowra conservationist May Leatch said the release of water was a raid on the Shoalhaven. "Why must the population of Sydney be cushioned from the reality of the Australian climate," she said.
