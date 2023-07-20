Wollongong needs to keep up the cycling momentum and possibly change gears to maintain our bike city pride, according to the Lord Mayor.
And with event partners, Councillor Gordon Bradbery launched a new annual celebration of all things bike - The Ride Wollongong Festival of Cycling.
It will be held over the weekend of September 23 and September 24.
In 2022 Wollongong joined a handful of cities globally recognised as a 'UCI bike city' in the lead up to the UCI Road World Championships.
From penny farthings to e-bikes, the festival will include races, community rides and an expo with activities.
The races across the weekend includes road bikes, BMX bikes, e-bikes, para-cycling, penny farthings, and mountain bike racing.
All ages and abilities are welcome to hop on their bikes for the community rides held on the Sunday of the festival.
All this comes as a legacy of the UCI Road World Championships held in Wollongong last year when the original community ride was held.
"We'll have a wide range of activities, exhibitors, and workshops for people who want to learn more about cycling along with plenty of entertainment and food stalls for people who may not be ardent cycling fans but who want to soak up the atmosphere of this fun community event," Elite Energy Events CEO Mark Emerton said.
The event organiser said cycling is a sport the whole family can do together.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the cycling festival celebrates the legacy of the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.
"It's also about saying to our community we need to think through how we get about," he said.
Mr Bradbery believes we're witnessing more people cycling as a form of transport rather than recreation.
"This country is now changing from [cycling] being just a recreational activity into an active transport option, and we need to take that on board," he said.
This shift he said can be seen through the uptake of businesses providing bicycle lockers and showers at offices for their employees.
"People [get] on our back about putting in adequate parking. When we have a city, which has now increased its population density we're not going to have enough parking to cater for everyone's needs all the time"
He said Wollongong City Council is thinking about better utilisation of public transport along with walking and cycling to events.
"The era of fossil fuel burning is fast coming to an end we're going to have to get our head around the issues of climate change."
While there are challenges that will need to be overcome, in the short-term he believes respect and courtesy among traffic, cyclists, and pedestrians is needed.
The festival supported by South32 Illawarra Metallurgical Coal will be held in Lang Park and along Marine Drive in Wollongong.
The annual festival announcement was made by the Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery and stakeholders on Thursday, July 20.
For more details or to register for the races, click here.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
